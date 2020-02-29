Displaced Bayfront patients get help, Twin Rivers Pathways option

PORT CHARLOTTE — After Bayfront Punta Gorda closed its Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Program earlier this month, many of those patients transitioned to care at Twin Rivers Pathways, DeSoto Memorial Hospital’s behavioral health unit in Port Charlotte.
“To ensure uninterrupted care, we did help assist the 10 active patients in the program transition their care to another physician, therapist or program,” said Bevin Holzschuh, spokesperson for Bayfront Health Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Jessica Nicola, a clinician at Twin Rivers, said some of the patients in Bayfront’s program were meeting their goals and ready for less intense treatment, so Twin Rivers only ended up with about seven of them.
“We started helping those folks to establish with Pathways and make a transition from that substance abuse program at the end of January,” Nicola said.
Pathways has three different rooms for patients in the intensive outpatient program — one dedicated to depression and anxiety that’s “less complicated,” a second for depression and anxiety in addition to functional decline, and a third room personality disorders.
The program also focuses on patients with complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, which usually comes from more than one trauma. The traumas compound one another and create feelings of worthlessness and self-blame, also flashbacks, nightmares, intrusive thoughts and suicidal thinking.
Pathways is still accepting new patients. Intensive outpatient often serves as a transition period for individuals coming out of the hospital or an inpatient program. Patients are seen two to five times a week for three hours of therapy.
“With that high level of frequency, we’re able to accomplish a lot more and see a lot more with our patients,” Nicola said. “We get to know our patients really well.”
For those who do not have access to transportation, Pathways also has a van, or patients can use an Uber or Lyft app to transport patients from the Englewood area.
The same type of intensive outpatient program is offered at the hospital’s main campus in Arcadia, where it’s called the Life Improvement Program.
Nicola said she wants people to know that support is out there. Often when she offers free support groups, it’s difficult to recruit people to come and engage. She thinks it’s a matter of overcoming stigma.
“I’ve heard patients, say things like people will think I’m weird if I see a psychiatrist and (we’re) trying to overcome some of those things to integrate care so people understand the mind and the body are always interplaying,” she said. “I think that has really been the big challenge. I see it as the service is there with not enough utilizers.”
Twin Rivers Pathways is at 4161 Tamiami Trail #302, Port Charlotte. 941-766-0171
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.