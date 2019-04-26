National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Drug Free Punta Gorda is encouraging adults to bring their unused and expired prescription or over-the-counter medications to the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex. Members of Drug Free Punta Gorda will be handing out information and promotional items.
“Primarily it’s to draw attention to the need to properly dispose of prescription drugs and even over-the-counter drugs,” said Executive Director Chrissie Salazar. “A lot of people that doesn’t occur to them. Another reason is to keep drugs out of the water sources, out of the landfills. Research has shown that’s very bad for the environment.”
In the 16th National Takeback Day in October, 133 law enforcement agencies in Florida participated, collecting a total of 27,121 pounds of medication.
Although the four prescription drug disposal sites across the Charlotte County are available all year, Salazar the Take Back Day gives an opportunity to educate people on the dangers of not properly disposing of their drugs.
“We encourage adults to know what drugs they have in their home, know how many they have, and keep them locked up if possible,” she said. “A lot of teens that get a hold of prescriptions drugs, it’s in the home of senior citizens, in your grandparents or your neighbors’ houses.”
Salazar said some teens will take prescription when helping at an elderly neighbor’s house.
“Kids will volunteer to do yard work for the grandma down the street, and they will say, ‘Can I use the bathroom?’ and then go ransack the medicine cabinet while they’re there,” she said.
This year’s survey showed 12 percent of high school students in Punta Gorda and 10 percent of middle school students have abused prescription drugs. She encourages people to lock their medications up if possible and dispose of anything they don’t need anymore.
“Certain prescriptions people hang onto like maybe I’m going to need this, not even thinking about the fact that it’s going to expire pretty soon,” she said.
Charlotte County residents can always dispose of unused prescription medications at four locations across the county: the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 7474 Utilities Road, the Sheriff’s District 1 office at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood, the Sheriff’s District 3 office at 3280 Tamiami Trial in Port Charlotte and the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex at 1410 Tamiami Trail.
North Port is also hosting Take Back day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, accepting unused medication at the North Port Police Department. Syringes can be dropped off at North Port Fire Rescue Departments, according to a social media release from the city. The police department is located at 4980 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is also participating in the day and has a permanent drop box at its headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Prescription and over-the-counter solid dosage medication such as tablets and capsules are accepted. Liquid and needles will not qualify. Medication turn-in is always anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.