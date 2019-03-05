MURDOCK — The Charlotte County school district had one message regarding its meeting with the NAACP on Monday: “Shhh!”
Administrators met behind closed doors with the Rev. Louis Anderson, president of the NAACP in Punta Gorda.
School district spokesman Mike Riley on Thursday invited the Sun to attend the meeting, but on Monday school officials would not allow Sun staff in the meeting room.
After the closed-door meeting ended, school officials would only say they had “a plan,” but would not elaborate.
The meeting was a result of Port Charlotte High School teacher Alissa Perry being forced to remove a Black History Month display of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick from her classroom door.
Principal Lou Long told her to remove it Wednesday — one day before Black History Month ended — following complaints from students and parents.
A video posted to Twitter, which has since been viewed more than 2.3 million times, showed Perry fighting back tears as she took down the display.
A Port Charlotte High School student, who did not attend the meeting, said the actions of administration were to be expected.
“It’s reflective of Port Charlotte (school district) culture, which is controversy avoidance,” senior Sabrina Salovitz told the Sun.
Following an outcry on social media, the district scheduled a meeting with the local NAACP. The Sun was invited via email on Thursday afternoon to sit in on the meeting.
“The Superintendent, Principal Lou Long and Reverend Anderson from the NAACP will be meeting in the Superintendent’s conference room on Monday at 11:15. If anyone would like to sit in,” Riley wrote in the email.
However, upon arrival, the Sun was denied access and Riley questioned why a reporter was there and who invited her.
Riley told the Sun later: “There was a number of confidential things happening in there and with her (Perry) speaking her heart.”
Members of the Racial Justice Committee of the local Unitarian Universalist Fellowship were invited by Anderson to attend the meeting.
According to members of the committee, administrators admitted that if their goal was to avoid disruption in the school, the plan failed.
“They agreed they could have handled it differently,” said Betty Munford, an African-American member of the Racial Justice Committee. “I’d like to see what steps are being taken going forward.”
Another member of the Racial Justice Committee said she was encouraged by something Superintendent Steve Dionisio said.
“He expressed an interest of having a public discussion to discuss this, what happened, why it happened, which is right up our alley,” Betty Barriga said.
Dionisio declined to discuss specifics of the meeting, telling the Sun afterwards, “Our plan is to treat people right.”
He added that the situation would be resolved internally.
Anderson also declined to talk about the district’s specific plans to address the issue.
“We all left with a good feeling,” he said. “We’re gonna work the plan, as we said, that’s it.”
Perry declined to comment on the meeting.
No School Board members attended the meeting.
School Board member Cara Reynolds has been the only school official to publicly criticize the district’s handling of the issue. She released a statement Thursday apologizing to Perry and students, and said she would push for an investigation and a review of district policy.
“I had productive conversations with teachers and students from PCHS who contacted me over the weekend,” Reynolds said. “I am using their insight to research potential policies that could be implemented to avoid a similar situation from happening again.”
Reynolds said she will continue to seek input from parents, students and staff, while relying on the knowledge of district staff throughout the process.
She added she looks forward to seeing what the district’s plan is.
As for what’s next, Riley said Principal Lou Long will have conversations with Perry and her students and discuss what can be done to remedy the situation, and what can be done to ensure a similar situation doesn’t occur in the future.
