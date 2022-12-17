 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece featured breaking topical

District: State to need 9,000 teachers before end of school year

  • 0
1st Day of School

Teachers and students head to the Punta Gorda Middle School main office on the first day of school in Charlotte County.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board will be sending a message to Tallahassee about what is needed most in the district.

The board recently discussed Charlotte County Public Schools 2023 legislative platform, including a plan to address a teacher shortage.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred