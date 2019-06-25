By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Attempts ended Tuesday to salvage negotiations with the contractor for the Charlotte County Sheriff Office firing range.
A divided board of commissioners voted 4-1 to cancel the $4.9 million contract with A2 Group Inc. This would allow the county to seek access to the contractor’s surety bond to finish the project. The case is expected to go to court now, the county’s lawyer, Janette Knowlton, told the board.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who voted against ending the contract, argued unsuccessfully for another two weeks of negotiations. At the last commission meeting two weeks ago, however, the board had already voted to give the company another two weeks of negotiations. Those two weeks just ended.
At issue is a baffling system that is supposed to keep stray bullets from going out into the abutting residential neighborhood. Stray bullets caused a lawsuit with the old firing range in 2016 at the Carmalita Street site in Punta Gorda.
A2’s president, Al Ribas, spoke to the commission before their vote, urging them to continue negotiations on the baffling system. The kind the county wants, he said, has never been built before in Florida, and the design is not the responsibility of the construction contractor. The county has requested a kind of indoor-outdoor system, which A2 has said cannot meet construction standards to prevent high wind uplift.
“We urge you to allow us to continue to work with you on a solution to the uplift and not approve the wrongful termination,” he said.
The county has said A2 installed a different type of baffling system than was required.
“I think we have respected people on both sides here,” said Deutsch. “I understand that there’s been a lot of activity in the last few days. I’m willing to give this two more weeks if we can work this out.”
Commissioner Chris Constance made a motion to end discussion due to the dispute being headed to court.
“I don’t want to say more information than what’s out there,” Constance said.
Commission Chairman Ken Doherty said: “I don’t see that two weeks is going to matter. I think it needs to go to an impartial third party.”
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
