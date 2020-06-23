Everybody liked Bruce Laishley’s plan for a mega-restaurant overlooking Charlotte Harbor, but commissioners didn’t all like his price or his rush.
So the vote was 3-2 Tuesday to let the rest of the world in on the option of buying the county’s Melbourne Street property. At the end of 30 days, commissioners can move forward with a proposal, or opt to wait for a better deal.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo voted against moving forward. Commissioners Ken Doherty, Stephen R. Deutsch and Bill Truex voted in favor.
“What’s the rush?” asked Doherty, even though he voted in favor of the 30-day advertising window.
“This is probably the worst time to value this property,” said Constance, predicting that it’s value will go up in the coming years.
Laishley’s Waterside Park LLC has offered $2.76 million for what they say is 2.43 acres of the county-owned 3.6 acres across from the stalled Sunseeker resort project. Laishley, a Punta Gorda native, and Rick Treworgy are the company principals. Laishley is one of the owners of Laishley Crab House across the river in Punta Gorda.
They want to build a 550-seat restaurant plus a second commercial/retail building, all in the old Florida style. They would extend the county’s public riverwalk along the harbor. They offered to leave large amounts of space between the buildings to allow for waterviews, and to keep the heights well below the allowable 90 feet.
“I believe it would be the number one gathering place in Charlotte County,” Laishley said.
Even if the pandemic drags on, Laishley told the Sun earlier, most of the seating will be outdoors.
But construction faces substantial hurdles, including possible U.S. Army Corps of Engineer waterfront permits that can take 12-18 months, Laishley warned.
The problem for some commissioners is that several of them agreed to buy the land in 2016 for $4.5 million using mostly sales tax dollars. It had lain dormant since 2004 when the Harbour Inn was destroyed by Hurricane Charley.
“I certainly don’t want to take a $1.6 million loss on this,” Constance said.
Tiseo had advocated earlier that the county keep the land for a park, but he acknowledged Waterside’s proposal offered many of the public experiences that a park would have provided.
“In terms of the concept, they hit it out of the park,” Tiseo said.
But how is a 30-day publishing of a legal notice in the paper considered full advertising, he asked.
“This is a fantastic waterfront property. They’re not making it anymore. Where is the market saturation?”
Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said he believes there will be other interested parties, and county staff will be negotiating with Waterside during the 30 days as well. Laishley promised to meet with each commissioner to explain his offer.
Citizen speaker Debbie Amaral-Chow urged commissioners to approve the project, saying she can imagine her daughter and friends meeting up on the riverwalk and going to dinner.
“Projects like this are fantastic,” she said. “I’ve talked to all my friends about this. We’re all on the same page.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.