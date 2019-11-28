File-This Nov. 14, 2019, file photo shows students being escorted out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting in Santa Clarita, Calif. For a few hundred dollars, tools and some elbow grease, you can make your very own rifle or handgun. It’s all perfectly legal and it can be done without leaving anything behind for the government to trace. These so-called “ghost guns” have long been popular among hobbyists or gun enthusiasts. But gun-control advocates say they are increasingly popping up in crimes, used by people who are prohibited from buying a firearm and are trying to circumvent a background check. Authorities said the teenager who fatally shot two classmates and wounded three others before saving the last bullet to kill himself, used a homemade handgun.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)