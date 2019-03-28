Robert A. McDuffie is a convicted felon who collected 5,000 signatures from area residents for six months with the hope of voting again.
It wasn’t just for him, though.
More than 1 million felons in Florida would have their voting rights restored thanks to Amendment 4, as long as they completed “all terms of sentence including parole or probation,” according to the amendment.
But some lawmakers in Tallahassee have proposed bills to define a sentence far beyond time served behind bars.
The Voting Rights Restoration bills, or SB 7086 in the Florida Senate and HB 7089 in the Florida House of Representatives, defines completing the sentence as the parole and probation stated in the original amendment, along with fines, restitution and “any cost of supervision or other monetary obligation,” or court fees.
“It’s a revision,” McDuffie said. “(We) all worked very hard to make this happen and now it feels like we’re being robbed.”
McDuffie also believes the amendment was “clearly worded.”
It took more than 760,000 signatures for the proposed amendment to get on the ballot.
“It is my present understanding that fees and fines are not a consideration or requirement for clemency,” McDuffie continued. “So why would they require it now for restoring the right to vote — except for political expediency?”
The proposed bills would also require the Florida Department of Corrections to inform inmates and offenders of the restoration of their voting rights.
“There’s 67 supervisors of elections across the state,” said Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte). “We have got to give them some clear guidelines on who will be eligible and who will not be eligible to have their voting rights restored.”
Grant agrees with the bills that convicted felons need to pay their fines in order to complete their sentence and restore their voting rights. He bases this opinion on a Florida Supreme Court hearing regarding the amendment from March 6, 2017.
The hearing involved an advisory opinion to the attorney general. Jon Mills, a Miami-based lawyer, argued in support of the amendment on behalf of its’ sponsor, Floridians for a Fair Democracy.
Justice Ricky Polston asked Mills if the sentence would “include the full payment of any fines,” according to a transcript of the hearing.
“Yes, sir,” Mills responded. “All terms means all terms within the four corners. So the applicant would have to indicate that they have...completed all terms, and the secretary of state would verify that.”
The intent was once a person paid their fines, completed their parole and completed their probation that that information would be sent to the secretary of state, according to Mills. The secretary of state would then talk to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Department of Corrections and other involved entities, and then send this information back to the supervisor of elections.
“The supervisor of elections makes that judgement,” Mills said. “Ultimately, if the applicant does not agree with the supervisor of elections, they can go to circuit court.”
“(The state legislature) is trying to put into statute guidelines that the supervisors can use to legitimately, lawfully and fairly sign folks up to register to vote and make that system uniform across the state,” Grant said.
“I’m terribly disappointed with the Florida (legislature),” McDuffie said. “This is a new form of a poll tax and is undermining and circumventing the will of the people.”
When anyone registers to vote, they have to check a box that states: “I affirm that I am not a convicted felon, or if I am, my right to vote has been restored.”
“Currently, it is up to the individual to determine whether his or her right to vote has been restored under Amendment 4,” according to Ron Turner, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.
Charlotte county’s Supervisor of Elections, Paul Stamoulis, also agrees with this.
“At the direction of the Secretary of State, if a voter checks the box on the Voter Application attesting that as a felon, his or her rights have been restored, we accept it,” Stamoulis said. “If information is brought to our attention that the applicant has potentially lied, we refer the matter to the State Attorney’s Office for investigation.”
Since the amendment went into affect Jan. 8, 70 felons or former felons have registered to vote in Charlotte County, Stamoulis said Wednesday.
There is not current information regarding Amendment 4 voter registrations in Sarasota County since the county does not have a way to “fully track that information,” Turner said.
