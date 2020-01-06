PUNTA GORDA — From a distance, the tennis courts at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda look pretty well kept, minus some stray leaves here and there.
A closer look tells another story — cracks, divots and paint peeling from the surface of the courts.
After tennis players complained, the Punta Gorda City Council will discuss making improvements at Wednesday’s council meeting, starting at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
“They look very tired,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, who asked city staff to put it on Wednesday’s agenda. “The courts are in very bad disrepair and haven’t been resurfaced in a very long time ... it has been several years.”
Originally, the tennis courts were going to be updated as part of the Harborwalk phase two project at Gilchrist Park, but that part of the project has been delayed, leading to resident complaints about the conditions at the courts.
“There have been (multiple) complaints,” said city spokesperson Melissa Reichert. “Vice Mayor Matthews has had complaints ... city staff has also received complaints.”
No injuries have been reported as a result of the wear on the courts, Reichert said.
“Over the past few months, I’ve received more than a half-dozen complaints,” Matthews said. “When we decided to separate the Harborwalk (renovations) from the rest of the project, the court renovation got pushed back to the second half of phase two, which may not happen until at least the end of this year and possibly later.”
If the City Council approves the work, the project will have to go out for bid to find a company to make the repairs.
City staff estimates the project to cost around $19,000, which can be pulled from funds left over from the Gilchrist Park Area 1 Restrooms project — which came in $68,000 under budget as a 1% Sales Tax funding project.
“I think this really needs to be done sooner rather than later,” Matthews said. “I want the tennis players to see that the city is being responsive to them.”
