It’s 9 a.m. on a sunny Friday, and Paul Albers, 73, is already hard at work on the roof.
He’s currently in his sixth season as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, where he works on build sites.
He estimates the Englewood home he working on is his 115th Habitat project. He keeps a journal to make notes of each build, including the address of the home, dimensions, the type of home it was, ranch or porch model, and sometimes sketches.
Albers is a snowbird from Ohio, and typically stays in Florida from October to mid-April.
In retirement, he and his wife, Sandy, said to each other: “If we’re gonna spend (time) in Florida, what are we going to do?” stating he would “go nuts” sitting in a condo every day.
“I love building, it’s a passion of mine,” Albers said.
Albers typically volunteers with Habitat three days a week, putting in seven-hour days.
“I like the camaraderie of people we work with,” Albers said. “After work, we meet for ‘construction de-briefing.’ My wife accuses me of just wanting an excuse to drink beer,” he added.
It takes an average of 1,100 volunteer hours to complete a Habitat for Humanity-built home.
The process is typically completed in 10-12 weeks.
In 2017, Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity constructed 30 homes and 33 homes in 2018. In 2019, they are planning on 34 builds, so there will be eight to 10 builds happening at the same time around the county.
“The need for affordable housing continues to remain high,” said Gabrielle Reineck, senior director of Outreach for Habitat.
In fact, the need is so high, she said the organization receives anywhere from 80 to 100 applications for homes per month.
Many of the lots used for housing are donated, but Habitat must be sure they are buildable lots with utilities available.
When they have to purchase land, they will try to find the best deal in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte or West County (Englewood).
Habitat is always searching for volunteers to help on the construction sites, or in one of the four Resale stores in Charlotte County.
Volunteers have the option to decide in which area they would like to work. For those who choose to work on construction, there is a coordinator onsite that teaches the skill sets needed to complete the task safely.
Some tasks include: rough framing, vinyl siding, inside frame work and painting.
“There are different levels of volunteering for each kind of person,” Reineck said.
She emphasized there is no experience required for volunteers.
She noted Paul has become a mentor for the younger volunteers, something he really enjoys.
“It’s rewarding, because you can tell they get a sense of satisfaction from learning something new,” he said.
Volunteering in one of the Habitat for Humanity resale stores is best suited for people who like to interact with customers, stage furniture, and set up the floor. There are half-days and full-days available.
“When you come out and volunteer with Habitat, you really get to see the impact your volunteerism has on the community,” Reineck said.
A lot of the times while working in the stores, volunteers would be working side-by-side with a future homeowner, and get to know them.
For more information about Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and volunteer opportunities, visit charlottecountyhfh.org.
