Dorian Animals

The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County has dogs and cats from the Bahamas still looking for their forever homes.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK

PORT CHARLOTTE — Three dogs and 11 cats that came to Port Charlotte from the Humane Society of Bahamas are still looking for homes. 

Seventeen animals arrived at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County on Sept. 17. 

They required a two-week quarantine to prevent spreading possible disease to the rest of the shelter population. 

One cat and one dog has since been adopted, with three dogs placed on hold. 

Executive director of the shelter Karen Slomba said they are not expected to receive any more Bahamian animals at this time.

The shelter runs adoption specials from 4-7 p.m., Thursday's and Friday's.

To see the available animals for adoption, visit awlshelter.org/.

