The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify a victim killed in 1994 based on a new rendering created by Palm Beach County’s Forensic Imaging unit. Deemed John Doe #1, the victim is believed to have been killed by suspected “Hog Trails” serial killer Daniel Conahan.
“He’s likely a Conahan victim based on some of the other (suspected) victims of Conahan, and one for sure that he was tried and convicted of killing was located less than a mile from where John Doe was found,” said Cold Case Detective Mike Vogel. “There’s always the possibility he was killed by someone else. The more we know about him, the more we can start taking other investigative steps to see who might’ve killed him.”
Conahan is known for targeting white males between the ages of 20 and 35, who were typically transients. He would ask men to go into the woods and take nude photos in exchange for money. Although Conahan was only convicted of one murder, his suspected victims were scattered through Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties.
John Doe #1 was found on Feb. 1, 1994 by two hunters who noticed buzzards circling the area. They followed the birds, which led them to a partially decomposed body. The victim was unclothed, with few teeth, and nothing to identify him. The cause of death was undetermined. He may have been dead anywhere from a week to a month before he was found, Vogel said.
During an autopsy, he was determined to be a male between 25 and 35 years of age with a surgical rod in his ankle due to a prior surgery. Investigators tracked down the manufacturer of the surgical pin, but the serial number was only linked to certain hospitals who used instruments within the same lot number.
“Back then, they tracked down as much as they could based on the lot number and called a bunch of people who had that lot number and found them all alive and well,” Vogel said.
In 1996, a dog discovered a skull in North Port. After a thorough search of the woods, more bodies were discovered. Each corpse was found in a desolate location, unclothed, with genital mutilation, suggesting one killer was responsible.
Not long after the discovery of the bodies in North Port, another skull was found by two Public Works employees in Port Charlotte. Investigators scoured the area to locate the rest of the remains and, while doing so, another body was discovered.
At this point, there were a total of three crime scenes and five bodies in two separate counties.
The fifth was identified as 21-year-old Richard Montgomery. He had ligature marks on multiple parts of his body, and asphyxiation was determined as the cause of death.
Conahan was arrested and convicted with the help of two prison inmates who described their own encounters with him. One had gone into the woods with Conahan, when Conahan’s car got stuck. As Conahan was pushing and the inmate was steering, he noticed a tarp, rope and knife in the backseat. He pressed the gas and took off.
Another inmate described escaping after Conahan tied him to a tree. Conahan was also linked to Montgomery’s murder with a paint chip on the victim which matched his car. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 1999.
Eventually, two other victims were identified and Conahan remains the prime suspect. In the past, a clay model of John Doe #1 was created, but technology has come a long way since then.
“They take a skull and actually do a digital reconstruction of what they believe, based on all the measurements they take... they come up with the best face they can of what they believe he would have looked like in 1994 when he was killed,” Vogel said.
Vogel said the depiction is not a photograph, but he hopes anyone who might have known someone who looks similar to come forward.
“Don’t focus solely on the picture,” he said. “They take artistic license when they do certain thing with the reconstruction — the hairstyle, facial hair,” he said. “They try and put on there, if they think he was transient, he probably isn’t shaving or getting haircuts regularly.”
Vogel hopes if there’s a family out there with a missing loved one, they will come forward. The victim is most likely from outside southwest Florida, or outside Florida totally, as he does not match any local missing persons.
Anyone who recognizes the man or someone similar in appearance can contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or through the mobile app.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.