The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured in regards to a suspicious incident reported Friday.
The unidentified male was at Bada Bing Adult Video Store in Punta Gorda at approximately 11 p.m., when a witness believed they observed a female in distress in the back of the man's black Ford Explorer.
He is described as 6 feet tall and between 55 and 60 years of age.
If you have any information on the identity of the man, contact Detective Robert Gay by calling CCSO's Major Crimes Unit at 941-575-5361. You can also submit a tip anonymously through their mobile app.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jimmy Jeudy, 26, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, out of county warrant, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Samael Paula-Mora, 27, 2200 block of Trianna St., North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
• Christopher Alan Dominguez, 22, 700 block of S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation or community control, DUI, and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $4,000.
• James Edward Morrison, 38, 3100 block of Iberson St., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon failed to register. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy Ryan Waters, 33, 2500 block of Carmen St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, two underlying charges, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $19,000.
• Aunel Junior Lubin, 20, 1300 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Alicia Millie June Wilkins, 21, 200 block of West End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,720.
• Mark Allen Deel, 51, 30300 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Megan Nicole Perkins, 33, 30400 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• Karl Francis Sheehan, 52, 3400 block of Santa Clara Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
• Robert Lee Mahoney III, 45, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, municipal ordinance violation, felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with a witness third degree felony proceeding, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $35,500.
• Hope Michelle Green, 43, 22100 block of Valenda St., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, and two underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
-Compiled by Liz Hardaway
