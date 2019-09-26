PORT CHARLOTTE — State transportation engineers want to hear from Charlotte County residents about what they think of the county's main thoroughfare — U.S. 41.
The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled two public information sessions in October — one in Punta Gorda and one in Port Charlotte. The topic will be the FDOT's plans for improving U.S. 41 in Charlotte County.
The first session is Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The second is Oct. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at First Alliance Church Family Life Center, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
FDOT is using the Charlotte County project to try new methods of evaluating a transportation corridor, such as U.S. 41. The goal is to increase public participation including residents and local government. State planners are evaluating many aspects of transportation including cars, bicycles and pedestrians along with public transport. Planners have been meeting with county and city staff to learn about existing zoning requirements and plans to modernize development in the area.
FDOT is creating a Corridor Vision Plan for this stretch of the state's 275-mile road.
"The goal for this effort is to formulate a Corridor Vision Plan that will be reflective of where your community would like to be and how we, as a partner, can better understand your needs," FDOT stated in its press release. "FDOT understands that this area is a diverse makeup of residents, merchants, business and civic leaders, and local government representation. Through stakeholder meetings, and coordination with local governments and agencies, we have spent much of this year understanding the existing relationship between the land uses along the corridor and the function of U.S. 41. The purpose of these public meetings is to get your input on how U.S. 41 supports the various community’s visions and needs in Charlotte County."
The meetings will begin with an open house with display booths and places for residents to discuss concepts and problem areas one-on-one with the state project team members. At 6:30 p.m., FDOT staff will present a project overview, followed by additional time to visit the booths and interact more with the project team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.