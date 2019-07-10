By ANNE EASKER

Staff Writer

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking identification for three white males caught on video stealing bicycles from Rich’s Recycled Bikes & More in Port Charlotte.

At 3:48 a.m. Monday, two of the suspects scaled a fence where a large number of spare bicycles are stored for spare parts. They handed a blue Giant bicycle, a white BMX bicycle frame and several miscellaneous parts, including tires and wheels, over the fence to the third suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Swetavage at 941-769-0941 or submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

