Punta Gorda Police Department wants help identifying a male suspect wanted in a recent theft.
Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter off of Taylor Road in Punta Gorda on Jan. 30 following a fraudulent return.
When confronted by Asset Protection about the fraudulant return, the male suspect took off on foot.
The man is also wanted in other thefts, according to PGPD.
If you know the identity of the male suspect or have information of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Officer Farley at Jfarley@pgorda.us, or call 941-639-4111.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Jay Andrade, 54, 100 block of Sunrise Dr., Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by LEO. Bond: none.
• Carlos Lonell Woodson, 52, 1200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Jesse Woodson Brown, 26, 100 block of Tropicana Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: 0.15 or higher breath-alcohol or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
• Leeann Marie Chiasson, 32, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended second offense, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Stephen Payne Judd II, 43, 700 block of Gulf Breeze, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Matthew Terrell Rowe, 27, 122200 block of Kirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: false imprisonment of a person against their will, tampering with a witness third degree and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Zebadiah Colin Fairbanks, 40, 20100 block of Helm Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $760.
• Israel Mercado-Valentin, 53, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 21, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Osmani Duenas Diaz, 45, of Orlando, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Nathan Joshua Ndege, of Nokomis, Fla. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert Burrill Blume, 28, homeless of Englewood. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed (electronic weapon or device), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
• Jaime John Joyce, 42, 7300 block of Grove Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.
• Jackie Gearold Smith-El Sr., 50, 2400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Charge: $7,500.
• Michael Anthony Andreoli, 23, 400 block of Windwood Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Christopher William Watson, 33, 1000 block of Red Bay Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: scheme to defraud/obtaining property less than $20K, scheme to defraud/obtaining property communication less than $300 and petty theft second offense. Bond: none.
• Amanda Carol Calvert, 36, 20200 block of Benton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny/second degree petty theft first offense, resisting officer without violence, resisting LEO or merchant during retail theft and false ID given to LEO. Bond: $8,500.
• Michael Ryan Garlisch, 27, 3200 block of Escobar Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of burglary tools, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Lawrence Joseph Horvath-Cambron, 31, 200 block of Espanola Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Matthew Reuben Bolton, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Phillip McNamee Harper, 56, of Heber Springs, Ark. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Pierre Sidall Davidson, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Marlena Diane Anthony, 25, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Chad Steffon McGowan, 52, 3500 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Silvia De Medina Fernandez, 32, of Gulfport, Miss. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,000.
