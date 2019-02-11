PORT CHARLOTTE — Curbside fundraising could be allowed by permit on eight intersections for three days a year, if the county adopts a new regulation.
A public hearing on a revised ordinance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the county hearing room, 18500 Murdock Circle. Currently, panhandling, soliciting and begging is banned on Charlotte County roads. The ban is based on the dangers and potential for injury, according to the current regulation.
The call for an exception to the ordinance came from a firefighter association, said county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
“Representatives of the local chapter of the International Association of Firefighters inquired about amending the solicitation ordinance to allow their members to resume their boot drive collections for the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” Gleason said.
The county is proposing an exception to allow a person or organization to apply for a $10 permit to conduct fundraising for just the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in March. This year, that is March 1-3.
The county identified eight intersections where the permitted solicitation would be allowed.
The proposed change sets limits on what fundraisers can do, including soliciting only during red lights, only at cars nearest the sidewalk or median, and only from drivers who want to be approached.
In applying for permits, the applicant must submit information about people involved, diagrams of how they will operate and where they will put up warning signs.
