For $1,300, you can immerse yourself in a five-day intensive educational workshop about cannabis.
Class begins Monday at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. Patients, healthcare providers, or individuals looking to break into the cannabis industry can obtain a cannabis professional certificate.
Dr. Martha Rosenthal, who will be teaching the course, said there’s a lot people don’t understand about cannabis and the fast-growing industry.
“I think one of the misconceptions is it’s [the industry] a whole bunch of stoners growing weed in their closet. It’s not that at all,” Rosenthal said. “These are professionals.”
The course will touch on the history, demographics, public opinion, laws and policies surrounding the drug, the plant, how it affects the body, cannabis as a business — and how participants can use their knowledge to be a “cannaboss.”
“Another misconception when I talk about working in cannabis, people think [only] about working at Trulieve [a medical marijuana dispensary],” Rosenthal said. “It’s not this narrow-focused industry that people are thinking, it’s very widespread.”
Rosenthal will introduce speakers who are currently working in the industry, including cannabis accountants, attorneys, businessmen, chefs, etc.
Rosenthal compared the current state of the industry to Google in the late ‘90s.
“It’s good to get in early in an industry that’s only going to get bigger,” she said.
The salary varies, depending on the chosen career path. Rosenthal said if someone is starting as a bud-tender, the pay is fairly low. However, for someone starting as a chemist, the salary could be way over $100,000.
The course will be offered again in August over two weekends. In the fall FGCU is offering five courses on cannabis, all of which are full with 30 students enrolled in each class. The new classes offered include marijuana law, cannabis culture, cannabis and its impact, botany and horticulture, and drug store society.
“They filled fast,” Rosenthal said, “There’s a need for this, there’s a desire for this.”
She said one of the benefits of partnering with local businesses and individuals in the cannabis industry is the school can refine its curriculum based on what the employers are looking for.
“When we work with people in the industry, we know what their wants are,” she said.
To learn more about the course, or to register for the upcoming session, visit registerce.asapconnected.com/?#CourseGroupID=43699.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.