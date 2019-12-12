PUNTA GORDA — How would you like to get your namasté on alongside pigs on a farm?
This Sunday at 11 a.m. for a $25 donation to Little Bear Sanctuary in Punta Gorda guests can participate in a yoga class hosted by the sanctuary.
Animals including pigs and goats will be free to roam while Yogi's practice. Guests will have the opportunity to meet some of the sanctuary residents following the class.
The event taught by yoga teacher Becky Lang is open to all ages and will be held at the sanctuary.
According to the event page, "Please know that we want to ensure a peaceful experience for all involved and kindly ask that you use your best judgement if you have a mini-yogi who would like to come."
Sanctuary owner Chris Vane recommends participants bring a sheet to put down on the grass under their yoga mat, as well as bringing sunscreen and bug spray.
Vane asks that guests not bring food, because the pigs that decide to join will become food aggressive.
Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite and are limited to 50 spots.
Little Bear Sanctuary is located at 2280 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda. For more information, visit facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary/.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
