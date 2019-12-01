Are you looking for ways to help this holiday season?
Maybe you’ve always wanted to help, but like to know where your dollars are going.
Local charities and nonprofits around the region are celebrating Giving Tuesday, an annual national initiative intended to promote charitable giving at the start of the holiday season.
We’ve rounded up just a few of the nonprofits in our area participating.
PORT CHARLOTTE:
• Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County:
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County initially set a goal of raising $20,000. However, due to the support of Facebook, PayPal and AWL supporters Ken and Pat Koch, all donations from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 were tripled. Donations help to provide supplies for the animals at the shelter, allow the shelter to take in more animals, and offset medical costs.
3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte
941-625-6720
• The Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County
The coalition set a goal to raise $10,000. Their mission is to alleviate homelessness and hunger in the community. They offer a free dinner every day, open to the public.
1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte
941-627-4313
• Jesus Loves You Ministry, Inc.
Jesus Loves You Ministry provides showers with a clothing exchange and lunch Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s. According to their fundraising page, “The ultimate goal of our program is to help people become independently stable, and in housing.”
1734 Cedarwood St. in Port Charlotte
941-979-5232
• The United Way of Charlotte County
United Way will be raffling a 12 Days of Christmas Gift Basket on Tuesday valued at $150. Tickets can be purchased at their office or by phone for $5 each of 6 for $20. If you visit Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Punta Gorda (1105 Taylor St. Unit I) and mention United Way of Charlotte County, 15% of your bill will be donated to the organization. Donations can also be made online. Patrice Weston State Farm is matching donations on Giving Tuesday up to $5,000.
17831 Murdock Circle, Suite A in Port Charlotte
941-627-3539
PUNTA GORDA:
The museum set a goal to raise $10,000. According to the fundraising page, 40% of the museum’s budget comes from donations. The museum honors those who serve through recognition, storytelling and remembrance ceremonies. The main galleries are open free to the public, with suggested donation to allow all to participate. The museum also supports many veteran support groups, offering them a free meeting space.
900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda
941-575-9002
The Wildlife Center set a goal to raise $10,000. According to the fundraising page, donations go directly to the care of injured native wildlife to provide medical care, food and housing. There are over 100 permanently injured residents on public display and more than 2,500 bird, mammal and reptile patients admitted annually.
3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy. in Punta Gorda
941-637-3830
