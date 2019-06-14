Some big plans are in store for the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, including becoming more of a musical venue.
On June 13, long-time philanthropist and Port Charlotte ophthalmologist Dr. David Klein and his wife Stephanie offered their 35-year-old upright piano to the museum to help boost interest in the facility’s 245-person theater as a musical attraction.
Previously, the few acts that had performed at the theater − including the Gulfshore Opera out of Southwest Florida − had used electric pianos during performances.
For the recently-renovated theater, Klein said this was just not good enough.
Q: Why did you decide to donate the piano to the museum?
A: I was here watching the Gulfshore Opera and I know the opera people really well and I saw them using an electric piano. I said you know what, ‘I got an acoustic piano at home’ − it’s basically a piece of furniture. I’ve given up playing piano. I play guitar. Too many fingers (needed) with the piano. So, I thought, let’s put it to the best possible use.
Q: How will it help the theater?
A: Instead of collecting dust... it will do the most good here. More music groups might come here and the opera is going to be back. There will be Christmas concerts. People can take lessons here, as well as other groups coming in using it. You gotta have a (real) piano. I’ve got nothing against electric pianos but it’s not the same.
Q: Why not donate the piano to a music school or something similar?
A: It’s just a perfect marriage (here). I’ve been associated with the museum since they started 20 years ago. I’ve served on its board and was one of its founders. It just seemed like the right thing to do. I live right down the street so I decided I’d (bring it) over here and let the professionals play it.
Q: Does the piano have any historical military significance?
A: No. It’s a Young Chang made by Korea. (We) bought it 35 years ago when my kids were little. They’re grown men now. Korea hadn’t really started making a lot of pianos at that time, but this was a good one.
Like most Doctors I did a lot of training in VA hospitals but I never served in uniform. I’m kind of trying to make up for that little defect in my life’s work.
Q: Is this a permanent donation?
I’ll get it back some day when we raise money enough to buy some sort of a concert grande piano. It’ll come back. It can take a year or whatever, or never. The people who run this museum, they’re great people and I will do anything to help them and honor the legacy of the veterans. It’s just seemed like the right thing to do.
Q: What kind of musical acts are you hoping to see here?
A: Anything from rock and roll, to classical —Bach, Mozart —the Christmas concerts. People can take lessons on it. It’s just going to be fun and it gets people to the museum to say, “Wow, this is really something.”
