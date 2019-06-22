By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — A former doctor at MedExpress Urgent Care at 2200 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, has accused the clinic of discriminating against him based on his national origin, race and color.
Nagy Farag was employed at the clinic from December 2016 until Oct. 17, 2017, according to a lawsuit filed in Charlotte County. He is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.
Dr. Nagy Farag, an Egyptian-born physician, immigrated to the United States in 1984 during a period of anti-Christian persecution, according to the lawsuit filed in Charlotte County. A “lifelong Christian,” according to the lawsuit, Farag claims other staff were hostile toward him, believing him to be Muslim based on his skin color and nationality.
At one point, a manager at the clinic reportedly stated that “no Arabic Muslim terrorist would work under his watch.”
Managers and coworkers allegedly said Farag’s accent was “problematic” and that his patients didn’t like “foreign speaking” providers.
The lawsuit states the management team at the clinic made “concerted efforts to get Dr. Farag to quit and to create a hostile work environment and/or to create a paper trail to support a pretextual basis for termination.”
Other employees were allegedly encouraged to write letters complaining about Farag, and the management team constantly tried to get Farag to do things that would violate his medical license, including dispensing illegal quantities of controlled substances and writing inaccurate work excuses for patients, the suit states. When Farag refused, management made constant negative remarks about him, according to the suit.
Despite Farag’s objection to the hostile work environment, MedExpress “fail(ed) to take prompt, remedial action to eliminate the discrimination” and even attempted to cover up the discrimination by “firing a co-worker because the co-worker refused to write any further letters about Dr. Farag,” the lawsuit states.
On Oct. 17, 2017, Farag’s employment was terminated, allegedly because he “violated company policy.” However, the lawsuit states he was never told which policy he violated and was given no prior warnings, counseling sessions or complaints.
He was replaced with “a lesser qualified, non-Arab, non-Egyptian,” according to the suit.
MedExpress declined to comment on the lawsuit’s specific details, citing confidentiality, but provided a brief statement.
“MedExpress has an unwavering company-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said spokesperson Anne Jamieson. “This is not only reflective of our core values, but it also enables us to provide great patient care in a welcoming environment. We’re unable to comment further due to confidentiality.”
The lawsuit demands a jury trial and asks for damages including the wages, salary, employment benefits, and other compensation Farag was denied or lost by the clinic’s “unlawful actions.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
