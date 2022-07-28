FORT MYERS — Lee Health is standing by an initial diagnosis that a teen who went swimming at a Port Charlotte beach became infected from a Naegleria fowleri amoeba.
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, of Port Charlotte, went with his family on July 1 to swim in the waters off the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
Within days he began to have headaches and hallucinations in addition to running a fever, and his condition began to deteriorate.
On July 9, his family brought him to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in Fort Myers.
At the time hospital officials, confirmed that Caleb was under “amoeba protocol” but said little else.
But now the hospital is commenting on Caleb’s condition after receiving consent from his family.
Doctors ruled out the “much more common condition of bacterial meningitis, which has very similar symptoms to primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), and learning that he had been swimming in brackish water on July 1, doctor tested and began treating Caleb for PAM,” a news release stated Thursday.
The treatment began July 10, within 24 hours of Caleb’s arrival to Golisano Children’s Hospital, the statement read.
Following the recommended protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for primary amebic meningoencephalitis since July 10, Caleb’s care team sent two samples taken from his cerebrospinal fluid to the CDC for testing.
“And both resulted as negative for Naegleria fowleri,” the statement said.
According to the CDC, it is common for Naegleria fowleri not to be initially evaluated for or detected in patients with PAM.
“Due to Caleb’s symptoms, his reported recent exposure to brackish water, and his clinical course, infectious disease physicians at Golisano Children’s Hospital believe he could still have PAM caused by Naegleria fowleri and thus recommended to continue treating him for this infection,” the hospital stated. “Even though there was not a confirmed result for PAM to report to the Department of Health (due to inclusive tests), Caleb’s doctors believe this to be the cause of his illness and are treating him accordingly.”
As per the protocol for laboratory evaluation of PAM, the hospital communicated with the local Department of Health and later, with the CDC to arrange for testing the sample.
“Caleb is currently in the pediatric intensive care unit and his family remains hopeful. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb and his family during this very difficult time,” the statement concluded.
Charlotte County Department of Health Director Joe Pepe was unavailable for comment, as were members of Caleb’s family.
Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason said any signs about the potential for the amoeba in area waters would have to come from the Department of Health, not the county.
Heal Our Harbor Director Richard Whitman told The Daily Sun that Caleb’s infection from the amoeba was “statistically not likely, but it is possible.”
Heal Our Harbor is a nonprofit whose mission is to protect and restore Charlotte Harbor.
Whitman, a retired university professor and research scientist for the National Park Service and the United States Geological Survey, said the day before Caleb Ziegelbauer went for his swim at Port Charlotte beach, he wrote to the county and “urged officials to immediately monitor recreational waters in receiving waters of Peace River because a HOH monitoring program had measured current risk to public health for swimmers.”
He said HOH “was particularly concerned about the Freedom Swim across the tidal Peace River because of the potential exposure of hundreds of individuals to pathogens.”
He said he was told his email “was forwarded to the Charlotte County Department of Health but we never heard of any other feedback.”
“I personally compiled U.S. EPA and FDOH data showing that Port Charlotte Beach West was among the most polluted beaches with respect to fecal coliforms in the three-county coastal area,” he said of prior investigations.
He said the amoeba, although usually found in freshwater lakes and ponds, could lie in sediment at the bottom of brackish waters.
In times of heavy rains, such as the storms which occurred on June 30, the saline level in brackish waters becomes diluted, he said. Boat traffic, people splashing in the water and heavy rainfall could stir up sediment and debris, he added.
However, Whitman pointed to the odds of Naegleria fowleri being involved, saying that from 1962 to 2021 there have been only 154 cases in the U.S., and only four survived the infection.
Whitman said that three-fourths of the fatalities were discovered “post-mortem” and that 80% of the cases were among young boys “who play, jump and dive.”
The GoFundMe page for Caleb had received more than $48,000 as of Thursday afternoon.
Local resident Norman Harding said that he has noticed pollution in the Port Charlotte Beach water for at least the past two weeks.
Harding said that he has advised other beachgoers to avoid the water recently.
Tom Dinda, a visitor from Connecticut, said that he enjoyed the beach and was looking forward to moving to Punta Gorda to see more of it in the future.
“It’s a nice area,” Dinda said.
Dinda said he had heard about Caleb’s condition and that he hopes the young man recovers. However, when asked if he felt safe entering the beach waters, he replied that he did — reasoning that state or local officials would step in if there were signs of danger.
Rex Russo spent some time fishing off the beach’s pier on Thursday; he had not heard of Caleb’s situation.
He said he had previously heard of such amoeba infecting swimmers in freshwater ponds, but added he could believe a similar threat in saltwater bodies.
“I hope he recovers,” Russo said.
