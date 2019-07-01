The "pops" and "pangs" of pickleball noise at Gilchrist Park could be coming to an end in Punta Gorda.
Complaints surrounding the game and its future along West Retta Esplanade are up for discussion Wednesday at the City Council's regular meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Noise has been an issue for nearby residents since the courts opened in 2015.
In March, the City Council appointed a committee to research the noise and potential alternative locations for the game, among other aspects, to determine what to do with the park's eight courts.
Since then, the city has added a noise abatement fence around the courts.
What are the facts?
• The increasing demand for permanent pickleball courts in the area could be met by Charlotte County’s actions supporting the sport − there are 65 courts currently available throughout the county.
• The potential exists to attract significant revenue from tournament play on sanctioned courts at PicklePlex at Florida Southwestern State College (opened in June), such as hotel and restaurant revenue.
• The acoustifence did what it was intended to do: reduce the average sound by more than 7 decibels and the instantaneous peak sound by more than 10 decibels.
• Before fencing was installed, the sound was just under 55 decibels, or that of birds chirping at 20 feet. The lesser decibel level can be related to "typical suburban area background," according to Dan Hartwig, an environmental engineer with General Health and Safety Services Corp., tasked with conducting the sound study.
• Given the reported levels of sustained stress experienced by some residents in close proximity to the Gilchrist courts, additional steps to mitigate the sound could be considered, including reducing days and hours of play, requiring softer balls and quieter paddles, or relocating the courts.
• Selecting the right location, coupled with careful planning and sound abatement, are critical to developing pickleball facilities that mesh well with surrounding communities.
Where can the courts be moved?
The potential site must not create a noise nuisance and must be able to handle a minimum of eight courts, plus infrastructure, according to the pickleball committee.
There are two city‐owned properties that satisfy these needs:
• Trabue Park on East Marion Avenue.
• West Henry Street.
What does the city say?
"City staff has recommended that the City Council place any action (or decision) as a result of the committee’s findings on the July 10 City Council agenda," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "City staff will act on the direction of the City Council."
