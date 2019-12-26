PUNTA GORDA — Would a new performing arts center downtown be good for the future development of Punta Gorda?
“Arts and culture have always been an important part of life in Punta Gorda from its beginning,” said City Council member Jaha Cummings. “It is through our shared appreciation of the arts that our community bonds are constantly renewed.”
The idea of another performing arts center has been around for a couple of years despite the city already having the Charlotte Performing Arts Center (701 Carmalita St.) and the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center (75 Taylor St.).
It was solidified even more so when presented as part of Dover Kohl & Partners PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan, a guide to future development in the city.
“What we are trying to do is build a real economic stimulus for the town,” said Lee McGraw, president and chairperson for Harborside Center for the Arts, a local nonprofit organization created around 2018 for the promotion of arts in Punta Gorda.
“It (would not only be an) economic stimulus by bringing people inside the city to use the center, but it would also make the city more vibrant (by promoting the arts). I want the center to be for the whole community, not just for black-tie events, price-wise too for everybody.”
McGraw said they hope to have free events at the center, as well.
Who would use it?
“We want to create a center that represents all the arts, not just visual performance,” McGraw said, “We want to make it rental space for community groups that sometimes can’t fit into the event center or others.”
The idea is to create a center as a home for the Punta Gorda Symphony Orchestra, as well as a visiting theater and destination for musical productions, according to the Dec. 20 Punta Gorda Weekly Highlights Report.
It would also serve a broader community with additional spaces for exhibition, cultural production and arts education.
Doesn’t that already happen at CPAC and the Event Center?
“CPAC is controlled by Charlotte High School and the schedule is onerous for the PG Symphony (and other acts),” said McGraw, who also sits on the PG Symphony’s board of directors. “They are scheduling more than eight or nine months out and they’ve also gotten creative guest artists that schedule years (so) in advance.”
As for the Event Center, it really comes down to the acoustics.
“The event center, acoustically, does not work,” McGraw said. “It really doesn’t. The seating (also) doesn’t work for a really fine production. As a flat-space event center, the functionality … it is wonderful for conventions and events like that.”
Is there a timeline for the construction of the center?
HCA is currently working on a feasibility analysis for the new center, according to the Dec. 20 highlights report.
“We are considering several sites,” McGraw said, “(but if) you talk to anybody in the city, they want it in the city’s downtown and so do we. We don’t know if we can fit it onto the lot (in that we are) not sure what shape the center is going to take yet.”
The Citywide Master Plan does include a concept plan of what a performing arts center could look like in the downtown area. This plan was formed after a series of meetings with the community, called charettes, to determine what residents want for the future of the city.
“We would love to have it on that lot downtown,” McGraw said, “but nothing is off the table yet.”
