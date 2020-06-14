PUNTA GORDA — When it comes to parking in Punta Gorda, there simply isn't enough space for boat trailers at city boat ramps to meet the demand.
This lack of availability has become a concern for the City Council.
"The city has allowed free truck and boat trailer parking for many years," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "As we have limited parking spaces available at both of our launch ramps, we (the City Council) feel it is now time to charge for the benefit of using our spaces for the boaters that use our launch ramps."
Punta Gorda is considering pay stations or mobile apps to better control boat trailer parking at the city's launch ramps in Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., and Ponce De Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway.
In Charlotte County, boat trailers must be parked in designated parking areas with boaters paying a 75-cents-per-hour ramp fee, according to County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
Surrounding areas like the cities of Fort Myers, Sarasota and North Port, and Sarasota County do not charge fees for boat trailers, according to city documents.
The city of Cape Coral requires a $10-per-day fee, collected through a mobile app. Those without a smart phone can call in for an account. An annual decal is also offered for Cape Coral residents.
"We've known for some time that there isn't enough parking to accommodate the demand," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "As we're asked to consider providing more boat trailer parking in our parks, we have to look at who is using the parks and what will it cost us to provide additional parking."
Prafke said the city has an obligation to the city's taxpayers who make amenities like boat ramps and trailer parking possible for the public.
"In my opinion," Prafke said, "our city taxpayers are the investors who should receive the most benefit. We have much more to discuss on how to make changes and achieve our goals."
City staff is currently researching options to better regulate trailer parking within the city.
"City Council was leaning toward a mobile app," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "There will be many details that still need to be worked out regarding enforcement issues including for those that may not be parking in a designated boat trailer parking spot."
Matthews said that many city residents have not been able to launch their boats because of out-of-town boaters filling all the parking spots.
"This causes people to park on surrounding streets and parking lots after launching, or they just do not go out that day," Matthews said. "We have many city residents who do not have the benefit of a dock behind their house, and they must tow their boat to a launch site in order to use it. So our discussion was that there will most likely be some type of discounted rates offered to those who live in the city."
