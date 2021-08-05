After two roller coaster budget years, Punta Gorda Airport expects to keep growing its cash reserve for the coming year.
Extra cash in the fiscal 2022 budget means more money to pay higher salaries, to catch up on maintenance projects, and to buy new things including new chairs for passengers waiting in the Bailey terminal.
All of this would be accomplished with a $13.3 million operating budget with $17.4 million in reserves, if the budget is approved in September.
The fat cash account also means more pressure to spend airport dollars on projects outside the airport.
Commissioners had limited comment at their budget workshop Thursday, but Commissioner Vanessa Oliver made a pitch for more community investment as well as airport investment.
In concert with her father, state Rep. Mike Grant, R-Port Charlotte, Oliver has been the most supportive commissioner of proposals to privatize the public airport.
In 2020, it would would have been an unprecedented takeover of a profitable American airport, but after a fumbled attempt by the city of Punta Gorda to take over the airport, and a failed attempt by Grant to remove district representation of airport commission seats, the question of privatization has faded into the background.
"I think Punta Gorda Airport and this airport authority is blessed, not only with good leadership, a successful low cost model, strong partnerships, incredible staff and also a little bit of luck," she said. "We now have reserves that exceed our needs."
Oliver said the airport's needs and wants are being met and it is able to anticipate its capital improvement plans.
"Because we're so blessed, I think it's important to consider in the future how we as an airport authority can be a blessing to our community," she said. "What can we do going forward that will not only align with our mission and support the aviation industry, but also benefit the broader community."
She asked the authority and the airport's CEO James Parish to "keep an eye open and an open mind to opportunities that present themselves to us where we can be a benefit to the community and embark on other fruitful partnerships."
Authority Commission Chair James Herston said Parish would likely have a special meeting with the Federal Aviation Administration for that.
That's because the airport is not technically allowed to spend its money on anything not directly related to the airport. Privatization was seen as a way around that restriction.
Parish did say this year he and others will be looking for opportunities to bring in industry to use some of the airport land now occupied by grazing cattle.
"We are thinking of ways to get that jump started now that industrial development seems to be booming in this area," he said.
The problem has always been, he said, that industrial companies want to own the land, and developers want to sell it. The airport is not allowed to sell the land, only rent it.
Cash accounts have grown from a low of $298,865 in 2005 after Hurricane Charley, to a high of $30.9 million in 2021, projected to increase to $39.2 million in 2022. Parish noted he took over the job right after Hurricane Charley.
Asked if the cash levels are too high, Parish said he aimed for $15 million of unrestricted funds, which is where the airport is now. The experience of the pandemic revealed how the airport needs to be prepared for unexpected catastrophe, he noted earlier in the meeting.
He also noted too much cash in an airport leads to airline pressure to lower fees, but PGD already charges low fees to Allegiant, the only airline at the moment.
Fortunately for airports across the country, American taxpayers supported airports during the pandemic — $24 million to Punta Gorda alone.
After the meeting, Herston noted that having a cash-rich business can be a mixed blessing as it becomes a target for corporate takeover. Herston had been open to privatization, but backed off after the Punta Gorda City Council, on the advice of an airport consultant, made a bid to eliminate the authority.
Labor will be the biggest issue going forward for the airport, Parish said, as management struggles to find skilled labor in such jobs as airplane maintenance. Scheduling 15 interviews nets only two or three people who actually show up, Parish said.
