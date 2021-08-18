The Charlotte County Department of Health declared the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as an outbreak location with 34 positive cases reported in August, according to a statement from a department spokesperson.
ENGLEWOOD — Two people were injured in a dog attack Wednesday afternoon in Englewood, emergency officials reported.
The attack happened at 2:35 p.m. on Button Quail Drive, according to Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire & EMS. Emergency workers were called to the home for a report of a seizure, he said. When they arrived, they found two injured people, a man 63, and a female, about the same age, and a pit bull.
A deputy on the scene was trying to assess what happened, when the dog attacked the male victim. The deputy deployed his taser, and the dog retreated to a bathroom, where he was locked in.
The male suffered severe injuries, with puncture wounds to his chest, back, hand, arm and lip. The woman had puncture wounds on her neck.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS and the Englewood Fire Department blocked off a portion of the Englewood Walmart parking to make a landing zone for a medical evacuation helicopter. Both people were flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Dunn said the couple have owned the dog for about three years. Two officers from Charlotte County Animal Control were able to capture the animal. It was taken to the Charlotte County Animal Welfare League for a 10-day quarantine period, which follows procedure in dog bite cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.