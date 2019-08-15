GULF COVE — Charlotte County Animal Control needs the public’s help determining whether a 9-month German shepherd died by being dragged by a vehicle.

“We are not assuming anything, but we are treating this as an animal cruelty case,” Animal Control manager Brian Jones said.

Animal Control officers discovered the decaying remains of the female shepherd mix on Chippewa Street, near Gisinger Boulevard Gulf Cove. A vet determined the dog was probably dead two to three days.

The animal did not have a microchip or identification.

The shepherd was found wearing a makeshift harness and a rope, Jones said. 

Animal Control officers found some abrasions on the dog that they believe show the animal was dragged a short distance by a vehicle and dumped where it was discovered.

If anyone has any information, please contact our Charlotte County Animal Control 941-833-5690, extension 1. Callers can be anonymous.

