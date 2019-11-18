PORT CHARLOTTE— You can enter your name in a lottery for the opportunity to adopt a purebred dog.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County (AWL) received 53 purebred dogs Monday afternoon from a puppy mill that was shut down in Hillsborough County.
The Pet Resource Center in Tampa was granted custody of 365 dogs from the animal-breeding business, Trish's All Breeds in mid-September. AWL offered to assist the Pet Resource Center with the harder to place animals.
The dogs range in breeds from Maltese, to Chinese Crested, to Poodles, and are mostly 6 to 7 years old. They arrived at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County (AWL) unsure of what was happening.
Some were shaking, some were cuddling up to their brother or sister, who they were sharing a cage with, while others were barking. Most badly needed a bath.
Staff and volunteers were prepared to assess medical needs, give those baths, and share plenty of cuddles and kisses.
The dogs will be available for adoption starting Tuesday via a lottery system.
It's the first time AWL has done a lottery system for adoptions.
HR/Developmental Director of AWL Sherri Dennis said they are doing so, because it is all small and purebred dogs.
"We are not raising our adoption prices, so that's a big deal," she said, adding that some places will raise prices in order to guarantee the animals are not resold for a profit.
Purebred dogs can often retail for hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars from breeders.
All dogs will be available for a $220 adoption fee.
Interested adopters can put their name in for the chance to adopt one of the dogs beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. Names will be drawn at 10 a.m. and that will determine the order in which potential adopters will be able to meet the dogs.
Many of the dogs have medical issues ranging from orthopedic to dental. One animal has a broken jaw, and another will require a hip replacement.
AWL Medical Director Dr. Christy Field said many of the smaller dogs will come in with tartar or plaque on their teeth, because of their breed.
"We have such a great foster network, we're going to get all these dogs taken care of," she said.
The Animal Welfare League is currently holding a fundraiser in hopes of offsetting medical care costs for these animals. Donations can be made through their Facebook page facebook.com/awlshelter.
AWL is at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. 941-625-6720
