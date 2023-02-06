Dogs in bars

Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

TALLAHASSEE — Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments.

Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”


News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments