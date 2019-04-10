You and your dog can help children grow confident in their ability to read.
According to the Reading Foundation, by the end of third grade, 74 percent of struggling readers won’t ever catch up to their peers. As a result, these students are less likely to graduate from high school and more likely to be involved in the criminal justice system.
In 2018, only 63 percent of Charlotte County’s third graders were at their reading level — a 3 percent drop from 2017.
Therapy K9’s of Southwest Florida are looking for pet owners to participate in the Elementary Reading Program.
First, you would have to get your dog to be certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dog.
You will be asked to provide proof of shots and a fecal test, complete a written test, and a test from an observer who goes over the semantics of a visit.
The time commitment is minimal, at a few hours per month, with the ability to have a flexible volunteer schedule.
There is no weight or breed requirement for your dog to be eligible. ATD is open to certifying any breed, except wolf or coyote mixes. The dog must be at least 1 year old, like attention, and attentive to their handler.
Alliance Therapy Dogs found that bringing therapy dogs into the classrooms is a beneficial incentive for reluctant readers to meet their goals.
The dogs remove students’ fear of judgment or being made fun of for mispronouncing words.
Deep Creek Elementary and Toledo Blade Elementary in North Port have already started using the program on a monthly basis.
However, Therapy K9’s of Southwest Florida is looking to get more dogs certified, so they can visit more classrooms and work with more students on a more frequent basis.
Their goal is to get 100 dogs certified and able to work in the schools.
“The more teams we have, maybe we can do weekly, or every other week,” said Nancy Cwynar, member of ATD.
The certification requires yearly renewal.
For more information about the reading program or obtaining a certification for your pet, contact Kim Corby Charlotte County Coordinator at corby.kimberley@gmail.com or visit Therapyk9sofswfl.com.
