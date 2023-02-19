PORT CHARLOTTE — Johnna Villegas admits she’s a crazy dog lady.
For years, she’s been rescuing dogs — some that were going to be euthanized within one hour — and bringing them to her home or a shelter.
She recently rescued a pitbull mix from Manatee County Animal Services that was next on the list to be put down.
“I try to help as many as I can, although sadly, it’s not always possible,” Villegas said.
Villegas owns Fairytail Endings Rescue, a no-kill nonprofit organization in Port Charlotte.
“We take dogs on the euthanasia list in area shelters, get them vetted and trained if needed, and try find them forever homes,” Villegas said.
She opened the shelter in May of 2021, and currently is caring for 11 dogs, and has another 30 in foster homes. She also has seven rescued dogs that she keeps at home.
“I just love animals,” she said.
Originally from Rhode Island, she relocated to Port Charlotte in 2016. She worked at animal rescues up north for years, and once she was settled in her new home in Florida, posts on social media pulled her back to her passion.
“I would see Facebook posts about dogs that were full of life, but waiting to be euthanized and it just broke my heart,” she said.
Many of the dogs she has rescued come from the Miami Dade Animal Shelter.
“Lots of dogs get dumped there daily,” she said.
A few months ago, she took in a dog that was wandering around the shelter for several days. She contacted the owner and unfortunately, he said he didn’t want the dog anymore.
Fairytail Endings{/span} shelter has the capacity to hold up to 12 dogs. There is an outdoor grass play area with toys, a pool and a place to dig in the dirt.
Villegas takes the dogs out individually and sometimes in pairs, for the ones that get along.
There are also Kuranda beds for the dogs to relax.
“They stay nice and cool, and the dogs just love them.”
Much of the outdoor play area was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
“We had a lot of water damage and all of our fencing was destroyed,” Villegas said. “We prepared as best as we could … all the dogs wore life jackets and a caretaker stayed with them the night of the storm.”
Villegas is constantly raising funds to help pay for veterinary costs for the dogs.
A fundraiser for the shelter was held in January at Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte.
“We had a great turnout. I was so excited,” Villegas said. “I’m hoping to plan another one soon.”
If you’d like to meet some of the dogs available for adoption, contact Fairytail Endings Rescue on Facebook.
The application process includes a background check, a phone interview and a home check.
For more information, call 401-497-1866 or visit www.fairytailendingsrescue.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
