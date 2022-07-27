Caleb Ziegelbauer stands with his parents in a photo posted to a webpage trying to help the teenager in his fight against a brain-eating amoeba. The Facebook.com page is called Fighting on the Outside for Caleb.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Despite no positive reports regarding a “rare brain-eating amoeba” in area waters, the Charlotte County Department of Health has released prevention tips for swimmers.
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, of Port Charlotte, is currently undergoing treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where he was diagnosed and put on “an amoeba protocol,” his aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer, told The Daily Sun on Saturday.
On their social media page, the family gave a short update on his condition Wednesday.
"Caleb has had a couple of restful days. The MRI on Sunday was still showing increased inflammation so his medical team decided to try an induced hypothermia protocol to allow his brain to use less energy and heal," it stated. "Monday, he was chilled to a frigid 93.5 degrees where he has remained since. Caleb has been calm; his EEG has remained normal (they've had a video EEG set up to watch him like a hawk while he is sedated, ventilated, and cooled) so it is being discontinued now."
On Wednesday, they were going to rewarm him to try to keep him "fever free."
"Caleb's family remains grateful for all of the love and support they have received - Caleb is strong, Caleb is brave, Caleb is young, Caleb is healthy, Caleb has a brain capable of healing, Caleb is a fighter, Caleb is LOVED."
No updates on Caleb's condition were available Wednesday.
The family believes Caleb is suffering from a Naegleria fowleri amoeba he contracted while swimming at Port Charlotte Beach on July 1.
Charlotte Harbor is an estuary of brackish water receiving fresh water from three rivers and smaller streams that mixes with Gulf of Mexico waters.
According to the Center for Disease Control, Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose.
This typically occurs when people go swimming and diving. The amoeba travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys the brain tissue.
The prognosis for a Naegleria fowleri infection is bleak. Infections are very rare but the fatality rate is more than 97%, and only 4 out of 154 people infected with the amoeba in the United States from 1962 to 2021, have survived, according to CDC.
The amoeba is usually found in warm freshwater, such as lakes and rivers. It can also be found in swimming pools that are poorly maintained, minimally chlorinated, and/or un-chlorinated.
The DOH cautions those who swim and dive frequently in Florida waterways during warm temperatures about the "possible presence of Naegleria fowleri," wrote Meranda Pitt, Charlotte County DOH public information officer, in an email to The Daily Sun.
As of Wednesday, there were still no positive confirmed cases.
"Adverse health effects on humans can be prevented by avoiding nasal contact with the waters, since the amoeba enters through the nasal passages," she added.
As a precaution, health officials recommend the following tips:
• Avoid water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater, hot springs and thermally polluted water such as water around power plants.
• Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperature and low water levels.
• Hold the nose shut or use nose clips when taking part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, or hot springs.
• Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.
Pitt said, while exposure to the amoeba may also occur when using neti pots to rinse sinuses of cold/allergy-related congestion or conducting religious rituals with tap water.
"Use only boiled and cooled, distilled, or sterile water for making sinus rinse solutions for nasal irrigation neti pots or performing ritual ablutions," she said.
Pitt said to contact a health care provide if experiencing any symptoms after swimming in any warm body of water. Symptoms include: headache, fever, nausea, disorientation, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, loss of balance or hallucinations.
"It is essential to seek medical attention right away, as the disease progresses rapidly after the start of symptoms," Pitt said. "Remember, this disease is rare and effective prevention strategies can allow for a safe and relaxing summer swim season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.