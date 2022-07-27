Caleb Ziegelbauer

Caleb Ziegelbauer stands with his parents in a photo posted to a webpage trying to help the teenager in his fight against a brain-eating amoeba. The Facebook.com page is called Fighting on the Outside for Caleb.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Despite no positive reports regarding a “rare brain-eating amoeba” in area waters, the Charlotte County Department of Health has released prevention tips for swimmers.

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, of Port Charlotte, is currently undergoing treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, where he was diagnosed and put on “an amoeba protocol,” his aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbauer, told The Daily Sun on Saturday.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments