A Port Charlotte businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements on pre-sentencing disclosures he provided to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Casey Padula, 41, falsified documents required after pleading guilty to tax and bank fraud in 2017, according to a DOJ press release.
Padula is serving 57 months in prison for that prior conviction in July 2017. The most recent plea tacks another possible five years to his time in jail. He had admitted to using offshore entities and accounts to commit tax fraud, moving business funds to Caribbean accounts, fraudulently deducting business expenses and shorting his income tax bill of some $700,000, according to records.
He also committed bank fraud by scheming to reduce or eliminate his $1.5 million mortgage at Bank of America in an arms-length transaction, according to prosecutors, short-selling his home and purchasing it back from a so-called straw buyer.
“Casey Padula used secret numbered bank accounts, foreign shell companies and phony deductions to hide millions and evade U.S. taxes,” said Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg in a prior press release. “His 57 month sentence ... makes clear that there is no place safe in the world for tax cheats to hide their money and feel secure that the Department of Justice and the IRS will not uncover their scheme and hold them fully accountable.”
The plea agreement required Padula to submit a full and accurate financial disclosure statement to the government. Instead, he failed to disclose numerous assets, including a boat valued at almost $340,000, at least $80,000 in cash and a $90,000 Mercedes for his daughter, according to Justice Department authorities.
Aside from extended prison time, Padula also faces a period of supervised release and stiff monetary penalties.
