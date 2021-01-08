Dolphin Cleaners & Laundry, located in Schoolhouse Square in Port Charlotte, will be closing on Jan. 31.
The owner could not be reached, but an employee at the store confirmed on Thursday that her last day would be Jan. 31. The branch on Peachland Boulevard will also be closing at the end of the month.
The employee said the owner told her he is closing the establishment due to the economy and having fewer clients since COVID-19. She also believed the lease on the building was up on Jan. 31.
The store is no longer accepting any new business, and employees are trying to contact clients to instruct them to pick up their clothing before the end of the month.
The owners of Dolphin Cleaners are local residents Marianne and Tommy White.
Tommy White was a candidate for Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court in 2016. Over the years he served in numerous officer capacities with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce culminating as president.
The owners were unavailable for comment on Friday afternoon.
But if you’ll be looking for a dry cleaner in the area after Feb. 1, there are other options.
LaFrance Dry Cleaning & Alterations is family owned and has operated throughout Southwest Florida since 1954. Currently, there are three locations in the area: North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, where their plant is based.
Sterling Gould, manager at La France Dry Cleaners Alterations Carpet and Tile in Punta Gorda, said business has remained steady in the area.
“We recently sold the storefront location (in Charlotte Harbor), but our staff is working full time at the plant,” Gould said. “We are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.”
Gould said the quickest way to reserve a slot to get your clothing cleaned, is to create an online account at mygreenercleaner.smrtapp.com. You can also call 941-764-0053.
Comet Dry Cleaners in Punta Gorda is also still open for business at its two locations. To book a service, call 941-639-4080.
“We were saddened to hear that the current difficulties have forced yet another of our treasured local businesses to shut down,” said owner Roni Gebhart. “Comet Dry Cleaners and their staff welcome Dolphin Cleaners customers to take the short drive across the bridge to one of our two locations.”
Venetian Cleaners, which has served the Venice are for 90 years, is open for business. The establishment also has locations in Englewood and Nokomis.
An employee at Venetian Cleaners located in Charlotte County in Englewood confirmed the store was open and operating, but with shorter hours.
The website states “We look forward to offering a 6 p.m. closing time once Florida’s season is back in full swing, but until then hope that you are able to make it to the Englewood and Nokomis stores between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.