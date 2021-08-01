Domestic shooting leads to standoff in Punta Gorda

A woman refused to leave her Punta Gorda home on Turbak Drive after shooting at her boyfriend Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Sheriff's dispatch received the call at around 1:17 p.m. regarding a domestic situation on Turbak Drive where one female suspect allegedly shot at her boyfriend.

The woman's name had not been released at the time of this report.

CCSO reported that the victim was not struck by any rounds and ran to a neighbor’s home to seek help.

When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the safety of the victim and attempted to make contact through a window with the suspect, who was still inside the home.

Deputies made several attempts to make contact.

The suspect continually refused to come outside so the Charlotte County Sheriff’s SWAT, Aviation and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene.

As of 6 p.m., CCSO representatives said the scene was still extremely active and asked for the public to avoid the area and anyone living on Turbak Drive to remain indoors.

