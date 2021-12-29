PORT CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte County preschoolers will have access to more books this year, thanks to a recent donation made to the Charlotte County Imagination Library.
CCIL is an affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and a program of the Charlotte Players.
The program has received a $1,375 donation from the Alligator Park Association on Taylor Road in Punta Gorda.
"The donation from Alligator Park will sponsor 55 preschool children with a book mailed to their home every month for a year (making) a total of 144 books," CCIL managing director Christine Zimmer told The Daily Sun.
"A $25 donation provides a child with a free book mailed to them every month for a year," Zimmer said.
Through the leadership of Becky Hedden, Alligator Park residents adopted CCIL for their charitable giving during the holiday season.
"Ms. Hedden suggested that they donate to Charlotte County Imagination Library this year and her neighbors generously contributed to the cause," Zimmer said.
Since its inception in December 2011, CCIL has provided more than 5,000 preschool children with more than 133,000 free books.
CCIL raises the funds and registers the children in the program.
The Dollywood Foundation provides technical and organizational support for its affiliates in the U.S. and abroad.
The program is sponsored by Charlotte Players, a performing arts non-profit organization.
In December 2011, the Charlotte Players’ board of directors agreed to support CCIL founder Shawn Smith Gilstad’s idea because literacy is essential to theater.
CCIL has an advisory council comprised of members of the Charlotte Players, representatives from Charlotte County local government and the school district, and other community leaders.
Zimmer explained that children can be enrolled at birth, or later, and their first book is "The Little Engine That Could."
"They ‘graduate’ from the program when they turn 5 years old and receive the book 'Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come,'" she said. "If they are enrolled that entire time, they receive a total of 61 books that are mailed to them in their own name and at no cost to their families."
If multiple children in the family are enrolled, she said each then receives their own age-appropriate book.
