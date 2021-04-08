Boy Scout TJ Graves of Port Charlotte hopes to make life for local homeless vets a little easier through his Eagle Project.
On Saturday, he is holding a collection and donation event to gather supplies for “Ready To Go Bags” to give to homeless veterans in Charlotte County.
Graves has seen in his own family how trauma can affect their daily lives, and hopes the community can help him in his efforts.
“My goal is to get these bags made and out to veterans by Memorial Day,” Graves said.
TJ’s mother, Donna Graves, has received help from some local businesses, already having collected clothing and a few bags.
“Some veterans who experience PTSD and trauma just aren’t the same,” she said. “With our family history, we understand the supplies and support these veterans need for wherever they stay.”
TJ Graves hopes donations will give local homeless veterans some relief.
“We have been able to work with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to make the project possible,” he said.
Donations of clothing, toiletries and basic camping gear will be collected at the Military Heritage Museum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.