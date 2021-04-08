Eagle Project, donations for veterans

Boy Scout TJ Graves is holding a collection and donation event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum.

 Photo provided by Donna Graves

Boy Scout TJ Graves of Port Charlotte hopes to make life for local homeless vets a little easier through his Eagle Project.

On Saturday, he is holding a collection and donation event to gather supplies for “Ready To Go Bags” to give to homeless veterans in Charlotte County.

Graves has seen in his own family how trauma can affect their daily lives, and hopes the community can help him in his efforts.

“My goal is to get these bags made and out to veterans by Memorial Day,” Graves said.

TJ’s mother, Donna Graves, has received help from some local businesses, already having collected clothing and a few bags.


“Some veterans who experience PTSD and trauma just aren’t the same,” she said. “With our family history, we understand the supplies and support these veterans need for wherever they stay.”

TJ Graves hopes donations will give local homeless veterans some relief.

“We have been able to work with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition to make the project possible,” he said.

Donations of clothing, toiletries and basic camping gear will be collected at the Military Heritage Museum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

