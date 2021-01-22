The Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club and Finnegan’s Grille & Pub have teamed up to collect packages of new underwear for area elementary school children on Sunday at Finnegan’s. The goal of Undies Sunday is to supply new underwear for any child that may have a need.
Drop off new packaged boys or girls undies on or before Sunday to the collection bin at Finnegan’s. Complimentary chips and salsa is offered for a donation of 10 pairs or more.
Financial donations to the project can be made through the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Facebook page.
Finnegan’s is located at 1825 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
The Kiwanis Club meets at Finnegan’s on Thursday mornings; owner Tom Natoli is a member of the club. Best known for its signature project, Shoes for Kids, the club is providing service despite the limitations brought on by the pandemic. Thanksgiving dinner was provided to 20 families; pajamas and books were given to the children who live at the Homeless Coalition shelter and gifts were given to children at Peace River Elementary School.
The club’s Just1Book project has thousands of books to give away to children of all ages.
For more information, call 941-625-1858.
