Be careful about what you put in your trash can.
Waste Management is urging Florida residents to think about safety this Independence Day weekend when disposing of fireworks and other flammable items like hot coals from a barbecue grill.
More than 30 fires have ignited inside Waste Management garbage trucks in Florida due to residents putting flammable items in their trash, according to a Waste Management press release.
When this happens, the “hot loads” have to be ejected safely in a parking lot or on the shoulder of a roadway and attended to by fire personnel, which can create traffic jams.
Florida Waste Management communications director Dawn McCormick said the most common causes for fires in their trucks are hot barbecue coals and ashes, flammable items — pool chemicals and paint, lighter fluid and propane tanks — and lithium ion and rechargeable batteries.
“When disposed of curbside, these flammable materials create an unsafe situation for our workers, neighbors and fire safety personnel,” McCormick said.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn told The Daily Sun they haven't seen too many incidents like this in recent years.
"We have not had a big problem with that around here," Dunn said.
Dunn provided reports from three waste fire incidents in the county.
Nov. 30, 2019
Firefighters responded to a "rubbish or waste fire" from a Waste Management truck in the 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte, according to Nov. 30, 2019 report.
Firefighters found a 60-foot pile of garage that had a very minor smoldering area. A Waste Management truck was parked away from pile with zero damage.
No hazards were present in the pile.
April 2, 2020
County firefighters responded to smoke coming from a dump truck, according to the April 2, 2020 report. The truck (location not listed in the report) had white smoke rising from the trash compactor.
Waste Management was on-scene and advised to dump the trash on the ground. Further investigation found a mostly empty bottle of muriatic acid in the trash pile.
July 5, 2020
County firefighters responded to a waste fire in the 21500 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, according to the July 5, 2020 report. The fire was in the front yard of the address and the fire was reported to involved discarded fireworks materials. The fire had also gone up into a small palm tree and melted the garbage and recycling cans nearby.
Safe disposal
To safely dispose of fireworks, Dunn said to think "Soak, Wrap and Dispose."
Completely submerge the fireworks in water and allow them to soak, wrap them in plastic bags so they will not dry out, and then place them in regular garbage.
To dispose of used charcoal, let it cool for 48 hours or add water to speed up the process. Place the cooled or water-soaked charcoal in non-combustible material or container and then place in the regular trash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.