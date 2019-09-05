As Hurricane Dorian moves into the northeast region of the country, it leaves Southwest Florida with an issue - and it's not rain.
Friday's heat index is expected to be 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
"With Dorian moving into the northeast, it pretty much creates clear skies for us," said Tony Hurtz, NWS meteorologist. "Anytime you don’t have (rain) clouds in the sky, it allows for warmer temperatures. There is going to be a lot of humidity out there and that coupled with the heat itself leads to high heat index values."
The highest heat index values will be today through the weekend with the heat calming down by next week, Hurtz said.
Here's a look at the forecast:
TODAY
It will be a mostly sunny and hot day with a high near 95 degrees and a heat index as high as 107. Area residents can expect a west wind of 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 75 degrees and a west wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
SATURDAY
A sunny weekend can be expected with a high near 94 degrees Saturday afternoon. A calm wind should move through the region becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night should be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees and a west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
SUNDAY
It should be a mostly sunny day with a high near 94 degrees with a calm wind becoming south, southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
That night should be partly cloudy with a low around 74 degrees. A west wind around 5 mph is also forecast to come through the area in the evening.
MONDAY
More scattered showers are expected after 2 p.m. on Monday with a 30% chance of rain. The day should be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Before 8 p.m., more scattered showers are expected making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 74.
TUESDAY
Scattered showers are forecast to continue into Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees.
There is a 30% chance of showers for Tuesday night, making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 74.
