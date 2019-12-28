PUNTA GORDA— Of the 55 rescue pigs roaming freely at Little Bear Sanctuary in Punta Gorda, owner Chris Vane noticed one that’s not supposed to be there.
A wild boar had gotten into the fencing and was frantically searching for a way out.
The boar would not present a danger to the others, however, but Vane warned that if humans got too close, the wild animal could be dangerous.
Vane would call friends over to assist. Five of them ran the perimeter of the fence, hoping the boar would find a way out on his own. It was almost 12 hours later when the boar left the property with Vane’s help—he had to open a portion of the fence.
Then things settled down for another day at Little Bear Sanctuary, a rescue farm for domestic animals coming from abuse, neglect, even the slaughterhouse.
“Animals were a lifelong dream, sanctuaries were a light-bulb moment,” Vane said.
How it started
Vane moved to Punta Gorda in 2014 to be closer to his parents. He had been in real estate but in a position where he no longer felt passionate about the work.
Vane and his husband, Randy Sellers, purchased a 10-acre Punta Gorda property in October 2017. They’ve since added 20 acres. The couple named the rescue Little Bear, which translates to Ursula in Latin, after his late mother Ursula, who died in 2016.
Unfortunately, she never got to see the property.
The pair began planning five years prior to opening.
“Right when I decided to do this, I looked at sanctuaries and knew that [veterinary care] was the biggest expense,” Vane said of farm animal rescues.
So in an effort to save money in the future, Vane began studying to become a veterinary technician.
Vane said his husband, who works at an auto dealership in Fort Myers, was always very supportive of his dream, and he knew what he wanted to do.
Down on the farm
Little Bear Sanctuary is now home to over 120 rescue animals, including more than 55 pigs, sheep, goats, cows, donkeys and ducks. Little Bear Sanctuary doesn’t have any horses, however, because they do not have boarding facilities.
Vane has a special place in his heart for pigs. The first animal brought to the sanctuary was Willie, a 5-year-old pig. Vane said pigs are the most abused animal in factory farming.
Since he began working with pigs, Vane has learned a lot about them, including that they are smarter than dogs, reportedly have the intelligence of a 4-year-old child, and feel a wide range of emotions, such as pain, joy and sorrow.
One of the most important things Vane wants us to take away from his experiences is that the term mini-pigs is a myth. It is something breeders use to sell animals.
At six months, a pig may look mini, he said, but flash forward a year, and the animal is fully grown.
“I think anything under 400 pounds is a ‘mini’ pig,” Vane said, smiling.
Since opening Little Bear Sanctuary, the place has expanded by 20 acres, enough space and work for Vane to leave the veterinarian’s office and focus on the sanctuary full time.
Up at the crack of 7
A typical day for Vane begins at 7 a.m. He’ll start slowly, feed the dogs, enjoy a cup of coffee, and do an initial check on the farm’s 120 residents.
Along with the work, it’ll cost an average of $3,000 per month to keep the sanctuary running. A large part of that is the 5,000 pounds of food per month rescue residents go through.
Vane does not take a salary, relying on the sanctuary’s donor base to keep the barn doors open. He said operating the sanctuary is a 7-day, 24-hour job.
“We have not had a vacation in 10 years,” he said. “We’re definitely planning on doing one in 2020.”
Not a day goes by that Vane doesn’t receive a call from someone hoping that he can rescue another pig. He’s had to change requirements for accepting animals, however, taking only the most difficult cases, such as abuse/neglected or hoarding cases, or rescuing from slaughter.
The sanctuary does not sell or re-home pigs, or any other animal, for that matter. They try keeping the animal in their original home, if possible.
If you’re thinking about adopting a pig as a pet, Vane recommends keeping in mind they’re a 15-year commitment. It can take up to three years for the pig to be fully grown. The animals need a lot of land to roam, or root—a natural behavior for pigs. If not, they will require lots of play time.
“I knew this going in, I knew this would be a lifetime commitment to take care of these guys and give them a better life,” Vane said.
To schedule a visit to Little Bear Sanctuary, Vane asks for a week’s notice for group sizes. 941-585-7418, Facebook at facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.