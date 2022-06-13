PORT CHARLOTTE - The traffic lights at Kings Highway and Harborview Road briefly went dark Monday morning to due to a downed power line.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS responded to a call around 8:13 a.m. from that intersection about the power line.
Both lanes on Kings Highway were closed down shortly afterward, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office phone app.
By 8:40 a.m., a team from Florida Power and Light responded to the scene and de-energized the line, according to Fire/EMS officials.
Vehicles passing by the offline traffic lights at the intersection cautiously approached, treating the situation as a stop sign and checking for cross-traffic.
The power was restored by around 10:30 a.m., with the traffic lights back on and traffic in Kings Highway resuming.
The Daily Sun has reached out to FPL for comment about the cause of the power line downing.
CCSO confirmed Monday morning that there was no reported traffic crash at that location and they did not believe a crash was responsible for the downed line on Kings Highway.
On Saturday, a power line in Arcadia was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it. The teenage driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and made contact with the electrified cables. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
