‘Twas the month before Christmas in 2016 when the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association’s In Stitches Knitting Club first “yarn-bombed” 10 trees in Hector House Plaza.
They were apparently just getting warmed up.
Last year, they decorated more than two dozen trees, plus park benches and a bike, with millions of multicolored stitches. This November, despite the loss of two palms, they aimed to cover even more square footage with patterns and giant figures including Santa, toy soldiers and, this year, the Grinch and his sidekick, Max.
“Each year it’s gotten bigger,” guerrilla knitter Jan Murphy said.
The 10-year-old group of two-dozen experienced PGI knitters take on special projects every year — from prayer shawls to this year’s caps and scarves for troops in Afghanistan.
Now they have additional purpose: yarn-bombing Punta Gorda on a regular basis, with official blessing.
Master gardeners from the Charlotte County Extension Service confirmed that it was safe to wrap the trees with polyester yarn, which “breathes” when wet, dries in the sun and doesn’t harm the bark. Punta Gorda City Council gave its OK, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which hosts his weekly Saturday Farmers Market.
The installation remains in place through the holidays.
