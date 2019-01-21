The people of Punta Gorda can’t seem to get enough when it comes to farmer’s markets ... and they’re not alone.
Already the host of just over 71 different local vendors, the Downtown Farmer’s Market in Punta Gorda got the OK from the City Council to expand onto part of Sullivan Street.
“Once the expansion is done, we will have 88 available spaces,” wrote Jerry Presseller, market manager, in an email to the Sun. “Presently we have 71 vendors. This will give the customers more to shop for. We will not be duplicating certain categories. It also allows for more vendors to do business. It will help us grow the market further by getting a larger crowd weekly.”
The Sunshine State is host to almost 150 different farmer’s markets, according to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The Downtown Farmer’s Market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the year.
It currently stretches from Harold Court, along Taylor Street and ends in the parking lot that runs along Sullivan. The expansion allows them to set up shop on part of Sullivan from West Olympia Avenue to the first driveway of the Wotitzky building.
“I am all in favor of expanding the market,” said Historic District resident Andrea Gately. “I think it is a wonderful item that we have here in Punta Gorda and in fact it was one of the things that attracted me to Punta Gorda.”
Currently, there are 12 new vendors on the waiting list for the downtown market, according to Presseller. With the expansion, the Downtown Merchant’s Association, that oversees the market, will be able to add 17 more.
Presseller started the market in 2008 along Taylor Street only and it has been growing ever since. Should the market continue to grow, there was a conversation about moving it to Laishley Park on the east side of the U.S. 41 bridges in Punta Gorda.
“The only problem with Laishley Park is that it’s out of sight, out of mind,” said Presseller at Wednesday’s council meeting. “We have a lot of traffic because of our location. (A lot of) people just stop in and enjoy. I wouldn’t like to go to Laishley Park at all. As far as size, there is such a thing of being too big and I wouldn’t want that to happen because then you start duplicating on vendors and it takes the fun away from them being able to make some money.”
Should the market continue to grow and need more space, Presseller said they do have a plan.
“The next plan that if we want to go farther than that,” said Pressller, “we can talk to the Charlotte Community Foundation (227 Sullivan St.), about using their parking lot which is right next to Sullivan and we can put more tents in there. They don’t use that on Saturdays for the most part. They may even enjoy having vendors there because they could also have a space.”
While the City Council did approve the market’s expansion, it was not without some conditions.
- All vendors must keep clear of the fire hydrant at the corner of Sullivan and Olympia by 10 feet; and
- The market organizer must follow the maintenance of traffic plan provided by Public Works including placement of required Florida Department of Transportation barricades and cones.
- The market shall not utilize the Sullivan Street expansion area when the use will interfere with an approved special event, such as the annual Sullivan Street craft fairs, annual Downtown
- Block Party or any other future events permitted by the city. The city will provide the market organizer at least 30 days advance notice of an approved special event involving the use of Sullivan Street.
The market begins on Taylor Street, in front of the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse.
A timeline for when it will be able to utilize the expanded section is still being determined by Presseller and city staff. The city plans to close of Sullivan temporarily beginning in February for rebricking of the street.
“We will expand as soon as the city says ‘go’”, Presseller wrote.
