With addiction more than four decades behind her, Michelle Harwood celebrated her recovery as a cocaine dealer and addict when she was married to her first husband, also a dealer, when she lived in Detroit. She leads a Celebrate Recovery group Sunday evenings at St. Mary's Baptist Church in Punta Gorda and is working as a nurse. Jack is retired from the school district.
At the close of the vigil, candles were held in the air to celebrate recovery from addiction.
Sisters Ariel Owings (left) and Lynn Starr donned Princess Belle and Ariel costumes. They are part of a theatrical group and show up in costume for worthy events.
Mari Beth shared her story of recovery from drug addiction and her survivor as a victim of human trafficking. She now devotes her time to Restoring Oaks, a nonprofit, faith-based community alliance to prevent and end human trafficking in Charlotte County.
A bubble release was part of the Candlelight Recovery Vigil ceremony which ended with the gathering holding up lit candles. In between, speakers told their own stories of recovery.
Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug Free Charlotte County, received a special award during the Candlelight Recovery Vigil for the work she's done to help residents who battle addiction.
PUNTA GORDA — More than a hundred people gathered Friday evening at Laishley Park to celebrate those who are in recovery from addiction.
Many were scheduled to share their own stories about recovery, but a number were unable to attend, said Kelly Pomerville of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care — the agency that led the Candlelight Recovery Vigil.
Those who did speak caused onlookers to fall silent as they shared their dramatic stories.
One would never guess that Michelle Harwood, who is a nurse and happily married to Jack Harwood, was once a cocaine addict and dealer in Detroit with her first husband.
At 6 p.m. each Sunday, Michelle presides over a Celebrate Recovery gathering at St. Mary's Baptist Church on Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.
"My catchphrase is 'From drug dealer to hope dealer,' " she said.
Harwood introduced herself by talking about her addiction to cocaine and nicotine. Her recovery from cocaine is now 42 years, and her recovery from nicotine at 20 years. Nicotine was the hardest to kick, she admitted.
When a doctor prescribed some opiate pills, she became hooked on them, but she is now nine years recovered from them.
She urged the crowd to take advantage of the free NARCAN that was being given out, saying, "it saves lives."
A number of speakers did not give their last names. One man — John, is a recovering alcoholic and shared his story of addiction. He manned the Alcoholics Anonymous table at the event.
Today, he is in the business of helping others through A.A. and serves on an information committee for the organization.
Mari Beth told of her struggle with methamphetamines and opiates. She said she was homeless and living on the streets when she became a victim of human trafficking and was taken to Lehigh Acres.
When she went into rehab, Mari Beth was able to recover and today is involved in Restoring Oaks, a nonprofit alliance to prevent and end human trafficking in Charlotte County.
Randy talked about his recovery and how his wife of 18 years stayed by his side.
He said he was arrested "as many times as I was an addict" and said he was "in drug court in two different states."
Through the ordeal he said: "My family and friends never gave up on me."
Someone with CBHC handed Randy a bouquet of red roses for his wife; their anniversary was the next day.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell addressed the gathering and said: "No one chooses to be an addict."
"We started our mental health unit and IRIS (Integrated Response for Intervention and Support) teams in October," Prummell said, stating his office wanted to "make sure we're providing services people of the county need."
Law enforcement is only a small part of what the sheriff's office does today, he said, adding that no longer treats the addicted person as a criminal but seek to find them the help they need.
In July and August "there were no fatalities," he said.
"This month we lost three lives to substance abuse that should not have happened."
He lauded those who have been sober "a day, a week, a month, or longer." He said the journey to recover from addiction is a "rough road," but he wanted to know those struggling that they are "not traveling alone; we are here for you."
