Anyone looking for a job will have the opportunity to attend two upcoming job fairs at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
First, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda will play host to a job fair on April 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, spokesperson for CareerSource of Southwest Florida.
Among the employers will be representatives from Charlotte County government — water utilities, schools, public safety, the tax collector, recreation and pools, information technology, building construction, public works, and Fire and EMS, she said.
Then, 57 employers will be at an April 29 job fair at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, said Deelynn Bennett, director of the Charlotte Technical College which is hosting the event.
Representatives from various businesses and institutions will be offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions, she said.
The job fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., "is open to students and the general public and will allow everyone to ask questions and find out what opportunities are available," said Bennett.
CTC offers more than 20 adult training programs designed to help individuals obtain skills and credentials to enter full-time employment and to further their education.
Partnering with CTC for the job fair are CareerSource of Southwest Florida and the Charlotte County Society for Human Resource Management.
Hanna-Eckenrode said those interested in furthering their education can contact CareerSource which provides a number of resources and opportunities, including occupational skills, on the job training, paid internships, paid work experience, and even help with tuition.
CareerSource helps to match job-seekers with employers.
"The hospitality and health care sectors are particularly seeking employees," said Hanna-Eckenrode.
But not all jobs are equal, and the highest paying positions are those in medicine, according to Business Insider, which has provided data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
In more than 30 states, those in the field of medicine — doctors in various fields, specialists in medicine, and pharmacists earn the most.
Florida anesthesiologists come out on top: the average salary among the 1,650 employed in this field statewide, is $363,570.
According to the BLS, Charlotte County follows the national trend. Jobs in medicine pay among the highest. The top 10 highest annual mean wages are in: family medicine physicians ($280,450); general internal medicine ($215,560); all other physicians ($214,650); chief executives ($185,790); general dentists ($164,410); computer and information systems managers ($125,860); pharmacists ($120,380); personal financial advisors ($120,200); financial managers ($112,350); and sales managers ($111,910).
Sarasota County's 10 highest-paying jobs are: cardiologists ($332,380); radiologists ($325,130); family medicine physicians ($309,730); all other physicians ($278,310); psychiatrists ($266,290); general internal medicine physicians ($196,870); nurse anesthetists ($180,410); general dentists ($185,140); podiatrists ($179,650); and number 10 is the only non-medical job - chief executive ($176,360).
While a small percentage of today's students are going into the above fields, many are seeking a livable wage or better.
According to an MIT wage calculator, a livable wage in Charlotte County is $15.20 per hour. Based on a 40-hour work week, that equals $608 per week, or $31,616 a year.
For Sarasota County, a livable wage is $15.47 per hour. Based on a 40-hour work week, one must earn $618.80 per week, or 32,178 annually.
