CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Letting the past teach the future generations − one of the major outcomes of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest in Charlotte County.
Organized by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture in Punta Gorda, the contest invites students from fourth, sixth, ninth and tenth grades around the county to participate.
Blanchard House received over 265 essays this year, mostly from middle school students, according to Sushila Cherian, a long-time judge for the essay contest. There are three categories for essay submissions − fourth grade, sixth grade and ninth/tenth grade.
“This contest is an emphasis on the civil rights movement and the importance of it,” said Myrna Charry, a long-time essay judge with the program. “We offer two subjects and instruct the students to pick one and describe how important was it and how it affected their life.
“We want the students to talk about the importance of the civil rights movement − that’s what we are really talking about − and how important is to them personally.”
When did the contest begin?
Charry said they began the contest around 2004.
This year’s two options included:
“Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in King’s “Why We Can’t Wait”, published in 1964, and,
“Remaining Awake Through A Great Revolution,” King delivered during a commencement address in 1965 at Oberlin College in Ohio.
Role of Blanchard House?
“I think the contest brings what we do at the Blanchard House out into the community and the kids are very much aware of what happened back then,” said Clover Virgo, another long-time essay judge and board member at the Blanchard House, an educational institution focused on preservation, study, and display of artifacts and materials related to the history, culture, and contributions of African Americans.
“These students are taking (King’s messages) into their own lives and living that way,” Virgo said. “Giving young people an idea of history, it helps them to be better in their own lives.”
How does judging work?
Judging is based on a more “holistic” approach, Charry said, focusing on content and not as much on grammar and spelling.
“From what we read in the essays, kids have very profound thoughts about racism,” Charry said. “We try to get our judges to look at the essays in the same way − looking for content, looking for personal experiences, not copying and not so much on grammar and spelling. We look for a more holistic way of grading.”
1st place winners receive a $100 gift card and the chance to read their essay at the group’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8 a.m.
The breakfast is held at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave., Punta Gorda.
Parents of the 1st place winners also receive $25 gift cards.
2nd place winners receive $50 gift cards.
Glenn Weaver is in his second year as a judge for the contest.
He and his wife Linda got involved through his church, the Congregational Church of Christ on Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda.
“I was a psychologist in my career and I taught psychology as a professor,” Glenn said, “going back to those early years of school ... these are critical formative years for children and how they direct their own actions.
“What I see here (in the essays) when they personalize Dr. King’s statements, many of them talk about how they choose friendships or how they would react if they see someone being bullied, this is where action patterns get established for future behavior.”
What happens next?
All essays had to be submitted by Dec. 6, 2019. Emails will be sent to teachers of all the first and second place winners by Jan. 3, 2020.
Teachers will distribute letters to the winning students.
