Lining up for help

Local residents line up to register at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center on South McCall Road in Englewood two weeks after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

Disaster Recovery Centers announce holiday hours

CHARLOTTE COUNTY  — The FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Charlotte County will be closed Dec. 23-Dec. 26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for the holidays.


